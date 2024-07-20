Matches (15)
Maiwand vs Pamir, 9th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Kunduz, July 20, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:05
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days20 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS440080.910
MPS43106-0.067
MAC41302-0.016
PAL40400-0.832
