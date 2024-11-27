Matches (31)
Hampshire vs Rangpur, 2nd Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Providence, November 27, 2024, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
HANTS Win & Bat
RPR Win & Bat
HANTS Win & Bowl
RPR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
L
W
L
L
W
Rangpur
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS10 M • 242 Runs • 34.57 Avg • 121.6 SR
HANTS10 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 132.57 SR
RPR10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 140.87 SR
RPR10 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 144.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 18 SR
HANTS7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
RPR10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 17.77 SR
2 M • 2 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
HANTS
RPR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
