Hampshire vs Rangpur, 2nd Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Providence, November 27, 2024, Global Super League
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Weatherley
10 M • 242 Runs • 34.57 Avg • 121.6 SR
TE Albert
10 M • 175 Runs • 29.17 Avg • 132.57 SR
Nurul Hasan
10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 140.87 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 144.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CP Wood
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 18 SR
BTJ Wheal
7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 17.77 SR
Mohammad Saifuddin
2 M • 2 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
HANTS
RPR
Player
Role
Chris Wood (c)
Bowler
Toby Albert 
Opening Batter
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Benny Howell 
Allrounder
Fletcha Middleton 
Top order Batter
Felix Organ 
Opening Batter
Ali Orr 
Top order Batter
Tom Prest 
Top order Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
GAW----
HANTS----
LQ----
RR----
VIC----
