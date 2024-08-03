Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)

Mississauga vs Brampton, 14th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Brampton, August 03, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Iftikhar Ahmed
6 M • 107 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 95.53 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
4 M • 96 Runs • 24 Avg • 135.21 SR
HG Munsey
4 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 143.13 SR
BJ Webster
4 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 111.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shakib Al Hasan
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
D Wiese
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7 Econ • 13.71 SR
CR Brathwaite
2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 7.83 SR
TJ Draca
3 M • 5 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 10.8 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days3 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT33061.417
BTM4316-0.009
TON42240.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ31220.226
VAK4040-1.110
Full Table