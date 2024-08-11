Matches (22)
Montreal vs Toronto, Final at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Brampton, August 11, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Montreal
NR
L
W
NR
A
Toronto
NR
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 17:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOT10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 136.19 SR
MOT9 M • 125 Runs • 17.86 Avg • 111.6 SR
TON8 M • 133 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 119.81 SR
TON7 M • 123 Runs • 24.6 Avg • 110.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 12.5 SR
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5 Econ • 9.6 SR
TON8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 10.66 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 10.41 SR
SQUAD
MOT
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.00 start, First Session 12.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-13.50, Second Session 13.50-15.20
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
