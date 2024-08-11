Matches (22)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (1)
Women's Hundred (4)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)

Montreal vs Toronto, Final at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Brampton, August 11, 2024, Global T20 Canada
PrevNext
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Bajwa
10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 136.19 SR
CA Lynn
9 M • 125 Runs • 17.86 Avg • 111.6 SR
NR Kirton
8 M • 133 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 119.81 SR
UBT Chand
7 M • 123 Runs • 24.6 Avg • 110.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 12.5 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5 Econ • 9.6 SR
Junaid Siddique
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 10.66 SR
R Shepherd
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 10.41 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)12.00 start, First Session 12.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-13.50, Second Session 13.50-15.20
Match days11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT741101.389
BRW74290.771
BTM7429-0.504
TON7337-0.395
SUJ7144-0.283
VAK7153-0.758
Full Table