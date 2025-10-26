Matches (24)
Hong Kong CC vs Diasqua, 10th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HKGPL, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
10th Match, Wong Nai, October 26, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Hong Kong CC FlagHong Kong CC
378/8
Diasqua FlagDiasqua
(50 ov, T:379) 283/9

Hong Kong CC won by 95 runs

Player Of The Match
116 (99)
nizakat-khan
Scorecard summary
Hong Kong Cricket Club 378/8(50 overs)
Nizakat Khan
116 (99)
Sheryar Khan
3/70 (10)
Anshy Rath
102 (116)
Ehsan Khan
2/63 (10)
Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club 283/9(50 overs)
Haider Ali
77 (70)
Adil Mehmood
4/45 (7)
Sheryar Khan
50 (30)
Mohsin Khan
1/23 (6)
end of over 505 runs • 1 wicket
DLSWC: 283/9CRR: 5.66 
Asad Rasheed5 (13b)
Ashraf Ehtesham1 (1b)
Adil Mehmood 7-0-45-4
Veer Mathur 9-0-71-1
49.6
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
49.5
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
49.4
1
Mehmood to Ashraf Ehtesham, 1 run
49.3
W
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, OUT
Sheryar Khan lbw b Mehmood 50 (30b 2x4 3x6) SR: 166.66
49.3
1w
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 wide
49.2
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
49.1
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
end of over 4920 runs
DLSWC: 278/8CRR: 5.67 RRR: 101.00
Sheryar Khan49 (28b 2x4 3x6)
Asad Rasheed3 (10b)
Veer Mathur 9-0-71-1
Adil Mehmood 6-0-40-3
48.6
1
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
48.5
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.4
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.3
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.2
1
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
48.1
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, no run
end of over 484 runs
DLSWC: 258/8CRR: 5.37 RRR: 60.50
Asad Rasheed2 (8b)
Sheryar Khan30 (24b 2x4)
Adil Mehmood 6-0-40-3
Veer Mathur 8-0-51-1
47.6
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
47.5
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
47.4
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
47.3
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
47.2
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
47.1
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
end of over 477 runs
DLSWC: 254/8CRR: 5.40 RRR: 41.66
Asad Rasheed0 (4b)
Sheryar Khan28 (22b 2x4)
Veer Mathur 8-0-51-1
Adil Mehmood 5-0-36-3
46.6
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, no run
Match details
Hong Kong Cricket Club
TossDiasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Hong Kong CC
Nizakat Khan
Match days26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Mary Henderson
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Hasnain Kiani
PointsHong Kong Cricket Club 2, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club 0
Diasqua Innings
Player NameRB
Aarez Dar
bowled3978
Suleman Butt
lbw2623
P Mangukiya
caught2032
Haider Butt
bowled7770
Ehsan Khan
caught1418
Ikram Hussain
caught3431
Sheryar Khan
lbw5030
Rajab Hussain
caught04
PS Dhaliwal
lbw02
Asad Rasheed
not out513
Ashraf Ehtesham
not out11
Extras(b 3, lb 4, nb 2, w 8)
Total283(9 wkts; 50 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAHKG43161.198
HKGCC42150.911
KOW42240.756
USRC4123-1.606
DLSWC4132-0.900
