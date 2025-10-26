Matches (24)
Hong Kong CC vs Diasqua, 10th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HKGPL, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
10th Match, Wong Nai, October 26, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Scorecard summary
Hong Kong Cricket Club • 378/8(50 overs)
116 (99)
3/70 (10)
102 (116)
2/63 (10)
Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club • 283/9(50 overs)
77 (70)
4/45 (7)
50 (30)
1/23 (6)
end of over 505 runs • 1 wicket
DLSWC: 283/9CRR: 5.66
Asad Rasheed5 (13b)
Ashraf Ehtesham1 (1b)
Adil Mehmood 7-0-45-4
Veer Mathur 9-0-71-1
49.6
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
49.5
•
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
49.4
1
Mehmood to Ashraf Ehtesham, 1 run
49.3
W
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, OUT
Sheryar Khan lbw b Mehmood 50 (30b 2x4 3x6) SR: 166.66
49.3
1w
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 wide
49.2
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
49.1
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
end of over 4920 runs
DLSWC: 278/8CRR: 5.67 • RRR: 101.00
Sheryar Khan49 (28b 2x4 3x6)
Asad Rasheed3 (10b)
Veer Mathur 9-0-71-1
Adil Mehmood 6-0-40-3
48.6
1
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
48.5
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.4
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.3
6
Mathur to Sheryar Khan, SIX runs
48.2
1
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
48.1
•
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, no run
end of over 484 runs
DLSWC: 258/8CRR: 5.37 • RRR: 60.50
Asad Rasheed2 (8b)
Sheryar Khan30 (24b 2x4)
Adil Mehmood 6-0-40-3
Veer Mathur 8-0-51-1
47.6
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
47.5
•
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
47.4
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
47.3
1
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, 1 run
47.2
•
Mehmood to Asad Rasheed, no run
47.1
1
Mehmood to Sheryar Khan, 1 run
end of over 477 runs
DLSWC: 254/8CRR: 5.40 • RRR: 41.66
Asad Rasheed0 (4b)
Sheryar Khan28 (22b 2x4)
Veer Mathur 8-0-51-1
Adil Mehmood 5-0-36-3
46.6
•
Mathur to Asad Rasheed, no run
Match details
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Toss
|Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hong Kong Cricket Club 2, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club 0
Diasqua Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|39
|78
|lbw
|26
|23
|caught
|20
|32
|bowled
|77
|70
|caught
|14
|18
|caught
|34
|31
|lbw
|50
|30
|caught
|0
|4
|lbw
|0
|2
|not out
|5
|13
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 4, nb 2, w 8)
|Total
|283(9 wkts; 50 ovs)
<1 / 3>