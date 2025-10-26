Matches (24)
Kowloon CC vs Utd Service, 9th Match at Kowloon, HKGPL, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
9th Match, Kowloon, October 26, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Scorecard summary
Kowloon Cricket Club • 284/10(48.3 overs)
104 (117)
3/15 (3)
54 (64)
2/32 (10)
United Services Recreation Club • 222/10(46.5 overs)
73 (43)
3/40 (10)
41 (70)
2/23 (8.5)
46.5
W
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, OUT
Ali Hassan b Ateeq Iqbal 0 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
46.4
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
46.3
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
46.2
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 run
46.1
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
end of over 463 runs • 1 wicket
USRC: 221/9CRR: 4.80 • RRR: 16.00
Ali Hassan0 (4b)
Ukasha Umarzai1 (4b)
Waqas Barkat 8-1-31-2
Ateeq Iqbal 8-2-22-1
45.6
•
Waqas Barkat to Ali Hassan, no run
45.5
1
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 run
45.5
1w
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 wide
45.4
•
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.4
1w
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 wide
45.3
•
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.2
•
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.1
W
Waqas Barkat to Fahad Hayat, OUT
Fahad Hayat b Waqas Barkat 73 (43b 4x4 7x6) SR: 169.76
end of over 458 runs • 1 wicket
USRC: 218/8CRR: 4.84 • RRR: 13.40
Ali Hassan0 (3b)
Fahad Hayat73 (42b 4x4 7x6)
Ateeq Iqbal 8-2-22-1
Waqas Barkat 7-1-28-1
44.6
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.6
1w
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, 1 wide
44.5
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.4
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.3
W
Ateeq Iqbal to Zeeshan Iftikhar, OUT
Zeeshan Iftikhar b Ateeq Iqbal 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
44.2
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Fahad Hayat, 1 run
44.1
6
Ateeq Iqbal to Fahad Hayat, SIX runs
Match details
|Kowloon Cricket Club
|Toss
|Kowloon Cricket Club, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Kowloon Cricket Club 2, United Services Recreation Club 0
Utd Service Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|41
|70
|bowled
|28
|52
|caught
|29
|44
|stumped
|6
|5
|caught
|3
|12
|bowled
|22
|33
|bowled
|1
|4
|bowled
|73
|43
|bowled
|2
|5
|bowled
|0
|7
|not out
|2
|6
|Extras
|(w 15)
|Total
|222(10 wkts; 46.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>