Kowloon CC vs Utd Service, 9th Match at Kowloon, HKGPL, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
9th Match, Kowloon, October 26, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Kowloon CC FlagKowloon CC
284
Utd Service FlagUtd Service
(46.5/50 ov, T:285) 222

Kowloon CC won by 62 runs

Player Of The Match
104 (117)
aizaz-khan
Scorecard summary
Kowloon Cricket Club 284/10(48.3 overs)
Aizaz Khan
104 (117)
Zeeshan Iftikhar
3/15 (3)
Tom Hyusingha
54 (64)
Ali Hassan
2/32 (10)
United Services Recreation Club 222/10(46.5 overs)
Fahad Hayat
73 (43)
Dan Pascoe
3/40 (10)
Muhammad Umar
41 (70)
Ateeq Iqbal
2/23 (8.5)
46.5
W
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, OUT
Ali Hassan b Ateeq Iqbal 0 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
46.4
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
46.3
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
46.2
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 run
46.1
Ateeq Iqbal to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
end of over 463 runs • 1 wicket
USRC: 221/9CRR: 4.80 RRR: 16.00
Ali Hassan0 (4b)
Ukasha Umarzai1 (4b)
Waqas Barkat 8-1-31-2
Ateeq Iqbal 8-2-22-1
45.6
Waqas Barkat to Ali Hassan, no run
45.5
1
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 run
45.5
1w
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 wide
45.4
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.4
1w
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, 1 wide
45.3
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.2
Waqas Barkat to Ukasha Umarzai, no run
45.1
W
Waqas Barkat to Fahad Hayat, OUT
Fahad Hayat b Waqas Barkat 73 (43b 4x4 7x6) SR: 169.76
end of over 458 runs • 1 wicket
USRC: 218/8CRR: 4.84 RRR: 13.40
Ali Hassan0 (3b)
Fahad Hayat73 (42b 4x4 7x6)
Ateeq Iqbal 8-2-22-1
Waqas Barkat 7-1-28-1
44.6
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.6
1w
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, 1 wide
44.5
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.4
Ateeq Iqbal to Ali Hassan, no run
44.3
W
Ateeq Iqbal to Zeeshan Iftikhar, OUT
Zeeshan Iftikhar b Ateeq Iqbal 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
44.2
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Fahad Hayat, 1 run
44.1
6
Ateeq Iqbal to Fahad Hayat, SIX runs
Match details
Kowloon Cricket Club
TossKowloon Cricket Club, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Kowloon CC
Aizaz Khan
Match days26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayasimhan Narasimhan
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Ravi Sujanani
PointsKowloon Cricket Club 2, United Services Recreation Club 0
Utd Service Innings
Player NameRB
Muhammad Umar
bowled4170
Qasim Khan
bowled2852
Babar Hayat
caught2944
Akbar Khan
stumped65
Zakir Hayat
caught312
Iftikhar Ahmed
bowled2233
Paras Singh
bowled14
Fahad Hayat
bowled7343
Zeeshan Iftikhar
bowled25
Ali Hassan
bowled07
Ukasha Umarzai
not out26
Extras(w 15)
Total222(10 wkts; 46.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAHKG43161.198
HKGCC42150.911
KOW42240.756
USRC4123-1.606
DLSWC4132-0.900
