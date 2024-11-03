Matches (21)
Nepal vs U.A.E., Plate, 2nd Semi-final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Plate, 2nd Semi-final, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Nepal FlagNepal
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 21:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Jora
6 M • 123 Runs • 41 Avg • 256.25 SR
Rashid Khan
4 M • 106 Runs • 53 Avg • 258.53 SR
Khalid Shah
3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 292.85 SR
Zuhaib Zubair
3 M • 76 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 330.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Pratis GC
3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.83 Econ • 5.14 SR
Rashid Khan
4 M • 3 Wkts • 12.71 Econ • 14 SR
Zahoor Khan
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 20.37 SR
Zuhaib Zubair
3 M • 2 Wkts • 17 Econ • 9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NEP
UAE
Player
Role
Sundeep Jora (c)
Middle order Batter
L Bahadur 
-
Narayan Joshi 
Allrounder
Pratis GC 
Bowling Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
-
Dipendra Rawat 
-
Bibek Yadav 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days03 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
