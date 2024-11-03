Matches (21)
WI vs ENG (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)
Super50 (2)
Nepal vs U.A.E., Plate, 2nd Semi-final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Plate, 2nd Semi-final, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
L
NR
W
W
L
U.A.E.
L
A
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 21:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NEP6 M • 123 Runs • 41 Avg • 256.25 SR
NEP4 M • 106 Runs • 53 Avg • 258.53 SR
UAE3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 292.85 SR
UAE3 M • 76 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 330.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NEP3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.83 Econ • 5.14 SR
NEP4 M • 3 Wkts • 12.71 Econ • 14 SR
UAE9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 20.37 SR
UAE3 M • 2 Wkts • 17 Econ • 9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NEP
UAE
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|03 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English