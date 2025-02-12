Matches (13)
Oman vs U.S.A., 51st Match at Al Amarat, WCL 2, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
51st Match, Al Amerat, February 12, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
W
W
W
W
L
U.S.A.
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:20
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4832
|Match days
|12 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
