Live - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Live - South Africa vs Sri LankaBy Firdose Moonda
Baartman strikes with this first ball
Ottneil Baartman - the SA20's leading wicket-taker until the final - had never been out of South Africa before the three-match series against West Indies last month. He was selected ahead of Gerald Coetzee for this match and immediately showed his worth when he offered some width to Pathum Nissanka, who hit him in the air to third.
Jansen redeems himself
You may remember Marco Jansen's last two World Cup matches - at the ODI World Cup in India. Both games were at Eden Gardens but it was more of a hell for Jansen. He conceded 1 for 94 against India and then 0 for 35 in 4.2 overs in the semi-final against Australia. He's back, though, with a tight opening over.
Quicks aplenty on both sides
Let's take a look at the XIs and the first thing that caught my eye is the number of quicks.
Sri Lanka have Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dasun Shanaka and Angelo Mathews, so lots of variation and a couple of baby Malinga's as our Andrew Fidel Fernando writes. He also tells me it is probably the first-time ever they have two round-arm slingers in the XI.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
South Africa, despite three specialist spinners in the squad, have shown their strongest hand to start. They've gone with four out of a possible five quicks. Kagiso Rabada has recovered from a soft tissue infection to take his place as leader of the attack. He's joined by Anrich Nortje, who is still searching for form, Ottneil Baartman, the SA20's second-highest wicket-taker and Marco Jansen. No Gerald Coetzee, and just the one spinner in Keshav Maharaj, with Aiden Markram to bowl some offspin if needed.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
SL bat first under blue skies
Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and decided Sri Lanka would set South Africa a total in the first World Cup match being played in New York. Aiden Markram was happy with that decision, and in fact wanted to bowl first anyway.
The money is good too
ICYMI: the ICC announced the prize money for this year's tournament and it's a decent $11.25 million that will be shared among the 20 teams.
And the teams looking to make it here
In the blue corner, it's former champions Sri Lanka, who lifted the trophy in 2014. That's a whole decade ago, so if you need a reminder of what happened at the tournament - here it is.
RESULT
India
130/4
Sri Lanka
(17.5/20 ov, T:131) 134/4
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
And in the green corner, it's a side that would be happy to make it anywhere really, perennial hopefuls: South Africa. They have only ever reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup once before - in 2009 - but came close to the last four in 2021 (when they missed out on net run-rate) and 2022 (when they lost to Netherlands, which we can talk about a little later in the week.
New York, New York!
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of, There's nothing you can't do, Now you're in New York! These streets will make you feel brand new, Big lights will inspire you, Hear it for New York, New York, New York!
Cricket has hit the Big A, y'all! And we're here for it.
It was a close call between opening this Live Report with Alicia Keys or Frank Sinatra but I went with the Gen Z's (and the Jay-Z) as the T20 World Cup takes on the City that Never Sleeps.
There's been a warm-up match here already but this is the big day for Nassau County and Eisenhower Park, where a cricket stadium was created from almost nothing in the last few months. You can read all about the journey to get the World Cup to this venue in this piece by Nagraj Gollapudi.
