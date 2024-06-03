Live - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

In the blue corner, it's former champions Sri Lanka, who lifted the trophy in 2014. That's a whole decade ago, so if you need a reminder of what happened at the tournament - here it is.

And in the green corner, it's a side that would be happy to make it anywhere really, perennial hopefuls: South Africa. They have only ever reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup once before - in 2009 - but came close to the last four in 2021 (when they missed out on net run-rate) and 2022 (when they lost to Netherlands, which we can talk about a little later in the week.