Live report - LSG vs KKR - Can Super Giants rein in high-flying Knight Riders?By Andrew Fidel Fernando
Three Narine sixes off the 11th over
Even in the context of this match, which has had a lot of massive overs already, this - bowled by Marcus Stoinis - was a giant one. Narine is in SUBLIME six-hitting form now, and he crashes Marcus Stoinis three times over the legside to send KKR to 129 after 11.
The milestones keep coming
- Narine gets to a half century off 27 balls, his third fifty of the season to go with a century. - Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi put on a fifty-run partnership for the second wicket, to follow the half-century opening stand. - KKR make triple figures in the ninth over. - Even as I type this carnage continues
Narine keeps crushing it
He's now blown past 400 runs for the season, and is driving KKR towards triple figures. He bashes Krunal Pandya hiiiigh over deep midwicket for his latest boundary.
Salt is gone, and LSG's life is a little sweeter.
The opening partnership had inflicted plenty of damage, though. They got to 50 in 3.4 overs, and have set KKR on track for a huge score.
Still, LSG will breathe easier now that Naveen-ul-Haq has got KKR's tournament high scorer caught behind off a slower ball. Salt chased a wide one, and only got a light top edge to it.
LSG openers start brightly
Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are the best opening combination of the tournament so far, and Salt has got into a boundary-hitting rhythm already. He's hit 27 off his first 11 balls. With consecutive fours off the last two balls of the third over, Narine has raced into double figures also.
The three overs so far:
First over bowled by Marcus Stoinis.
Second bowled by Mohsin Khan
Third bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq
Lucknow Super Giants bowl first
Teams:
KKR: P Salt, S Narine, V Iyer, S Iyer, Rinku Singh, A Raghuvanshi, A Russell, Ramandeep Singh, M Starc, H Rana, V Chakravarthy.
Impact: Anukul, Pandey, Vaibhav, Bharat, Rutherford
LSG: KL Rahul, M Stoinis, D Hooda, N Pooran, A Turner, A Badoni, K Pandya, R Bishnoi, N Ul Haq, Mohsin Khan, Y Thakur.
mpact: Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Gowtham, Yudhvir, Padikkal.
Live preview show
While we wait for toss details to filter through, here are Tom Moody, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Wasim Jaffer looking ahead to tonight's clash.
Welcome folks.
13 Total number of matches these teams have won, out of 20.
Waddup. This is our live report for the almost top of the table clash between Kolkata Knight Riders, who are second on charts, and Lucknow Super Giants, who are third.
We'll have the toss details for you soon.
