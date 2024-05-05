Matches (12)
54th Match (N), Lucknow, May 05, 2024, Indian Premier League
LSG chose to field.

Current RR: 11.92
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 69/1 (13.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:KKR 245
Live report - LSG vs KKR - Can Super Giants rein in high-flying Knight Riders?

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

Three Narine sixes off the 11th over

Even in the context of this match, which has had a lot of massive overs already, this - bowled by Marcus Stoinis - was a giant one. Narine is in SUBLIME six-hitting form now, and he crashes Marcus Stoinis three times over the legside to send KKR to 129 after 11.
The milestones keep coming

- Narine gets to a half century off 27 balls, his third fifty of the season to go with a century. - Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi put on a fifty-run partnership for the second wicket, to follow the half-century opening stand. - KKR make triple figures in the ninth over. - Even as I type this carnage continues

Narine keeps crushing it

He's now blown past 400 runs for the season, and is driving KKR towards triple figures. He bashes Krunal Pandya hiiiigh over deep midwicket for his latest boundary.
Salt is gone, and LSG's life is a little sweeter.
The opening partnership had inflicted plenty of damage, though. They got to 50 in 3.4 overs, and have set KKR on track for a huge score.
Still, LSG will breathe easier now that Naveen-ul-Haq has got KKR's tournament high scorer caught behind off a slower ball. Salt chased a wide one, and only got a light top edge to it.
LSG openers start brightly

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are the best opening combination of the tournament so far, and Salt has got into a boundary-hitting rhythm already. He's hit 27 off his first 11 balls. With consecutive fours off the last two balls of the third over, Narine has raced into double figures also.
The three overs so far:
Lucknow Super Giants bowl first

Teams:
KKR: P Salt, S Narine, V Iyer, S Iyer, Rinku Singh, A Raghuvanshi, A Russell, Ramandeep Singh, M Starc, H Rana, V Chakravarthy.
Impact: Anukul, Pandey, Vaibhav, Bharat, Rutherford
LSG: KL Rahul, M Stoinis, D Hooda, N Pooran, A Turner, A Badoni, K Pandya, R Bishnoi, N Ul Haq, Mohsin Khan, Y Thakur.
mpact: Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Gowtham, Yudhvir, Padikkal.
Live preview show

While we wait for toss details to filter through, here are Tom Moody, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Wasim Jaffer looking ahead to tonight's clash.
Welcome folks.

13 Total number of matches these teams have won, out of 20.
Waddup. This is our live report for the almost top of the table clash between Kolkata Knight Riders, who are second on charts, and Lucknow Super Giants, who are third.
We'll have the toss details for you soon.
KKR Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
caught3214
SP Narine
caught8139
A Raghuvanshi
not out2721
AD Russell
not out74
Extras(w 8)
Total155(2 wkts; 13 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR1082160.622
KKR1073141.098
CSK1165120.700
LSG1064120.094
SRH1064120.072
DC115610-0.442
RCB11478-0.049
PBKS11478-0.187
GT11478-1.320
MI11386-0.356
Full Table
