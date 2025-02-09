Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Tri-Nation (1)
SA20 (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Rocks vs Mountaineers, 16th Match at Harare, Logan Cup, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Harare, February 09 - 12, 2025, Logan Cup
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days9,10,11,12 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
MOUNT520395
RHINO621394
EAGLE622289
ROCKS500565
TUSK603349
Full Table