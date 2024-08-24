Matches (20)
Mystics vs Mysuru-W, 19th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Bengaluru, August 24, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mystics
L
L
W
NR
W
Mysuru-W
L
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 138.85 SR
GM10 M • 207 Runs • 29.57 Avg • 131.84 SR
MW10 M • 532 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 184.08 SR
MW10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 134.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 24.85 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 22 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 11.68 SR
6 M • 11 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 10.9 SR
SQUAD
GM
MW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
