Burgher vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Burgher Recreation Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.267
|7
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.816
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Burgher
L
W
NR
W
L
Nugegoda SWC
L
L
A
L
L
Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)