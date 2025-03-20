Matches (10)
Canada in Namibia (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
DPDCL (3)
Colombo vs Kandy, 3rd Math at Hambantota, NSL 4-Day, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
COLBO Win & Bat
KANDY Win & Bat
COLBO Win & Bowl
KANDY Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo
D
D
W
L
W
Kandy
W
L
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:55
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)