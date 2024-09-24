Matches (14)
Galle vs Dambulla, 15th Match at Colombo, National Super League, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Galle
W
W
W
L
W
Dambulla
L
L
L
L
L
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)