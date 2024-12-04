Matches (9)
WI vs BAN (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
GSL 2024 (1)

Karnali vs Kathmandu, 6th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Premier League, Dec 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Kirtipur, December 04, 2024, Nepal Premier League
PrevNext
Karnali Yaks (NPL) FlagKarnali Yaks (NPL)
Kathmandu Gurkhas (NPL) FlagKathmandu Gurkhas (NPL)
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days04 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Nepal Premier League

TeamMWLPT
JAB2204
CHR1102
KAG1010
BIK1010
KAY1010
LUL----
SPR----
Full Table