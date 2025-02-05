Matches (8)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
HK TRI (1)
SA20 (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Arjun Trophy (2)

NEP Women vs NL Women, 7th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Kirtipur, February 05, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
PrevNext
Nepal Women FlagNepal Women
Netherlands Women FlagNetherlands Women
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NEP-W Win & Bat
NL-W Win & Bat
NEP-W Win & Bowl
NL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2181
Hours of play (local time)12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
Match days5 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
THA-W33060.625
NL-W42240.036
NEP-W3030-0.713
Full Table