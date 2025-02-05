Matches (8)
NEP Women vs NL Women, 7th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Kirtipur, February 05, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Women
L
L
L
L
L
NL Women
L
W
L
W
L
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2181
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
|Match days
|5 February 2025 - day (20-over match)