Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Live - Jalaj Saxena floors UP with 29th five-for

Shreyas Iyer will pad up for Mumbai in the fourth round • PTI

Warm welcome to the fourth round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

Vishal Dikshit chimes in first up to say Shreyas Iyer, on whom there's been so much spotlight over the past few days with him opting to go into the IPL auction, is back playing for Mumbai.

He's one of two changes they've made as Odisha opt to field at BKC. He missed the previous game against Tripura due to a shoulder niggle.

Iyer comes in for Mohit Awasthi, the fast bowler, while Siddhant Addhatrao (who managed only 5 and 9 in the previous game), makes way for their first-choice wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore.