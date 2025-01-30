Ranji live blog - Shardul takes hat-trick, Meghalaya 2 for 6

Matches (31)
Live - Updates only
Elite, Group B, Nagpur, January 30 - February 02, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Current RR: 1.61
• Min. Ov. Rem: 79
Live
Meghalaya have avoided the ignominy of being bowled out for the lowest team total in Ranji history. From 2 for 6, they're now 24 for 6 against Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Academy (BKC).
1
DDCA was expecting 10,000 fans but have now seen that number spiral to 15k. Students, IT professionals, parents with kids, old-timers - they're all there to see Kohli in action.
Owing to the mad frenzy, DDCA have now opened the Bishan Singh Bedi stand too, after initially throwing open only the Gautam Gambhir stand. The usual chants of 'Kohli! Kohli!' and 'RCB! RCB!'can. be heard whenever Kohli is waving towards the crowd.
He has also been helping Delhi captain Ayush Badoni with field setting. Railways are 21/3.
2
1
Runs hard to come by for Karnataka, but they know there’s no option but to bat big. They’re 13/0 in nine overs. Mayank Agarwal survived a very close lbw shout off the very first ball he faced in the innings when Ajit Chahal got one to nip back in off a length to strike him on the front pad. It looked as if Haryana didn’t review because they thought there was an inside edge when there was none. Since then, Mayank is batting well outside the crease and is looking to take a big forward stride to try and take swing out of the equation.
1
1
21 The lowest team total in Ranji history. Came in 2010-11, when Hyderabad were bowled out for 21 with Rajasthan's Deepak Chahar taking 8 for 10. Will Meghalaya break that infamous record today?
1
1
"Greetings from a hazy Mumbai," says Vishal Dikshit. "Hosts are in a must win against Meghalaya. Looking for six points, if not seven, Mumbai have opted to bowl and within 20 minutes, they are all over Meghalaya thanks to a hat-trick from Shardul Thakur.
"He bags a trio of Meghalaya’s middle order in his second over by targeting the stumps and having one batter caught. Running in from around the wicket to left-hand batter B Anirudh in his second over, Thakur first hit the top of the stumps by beating the outside edge. Next he drew an edge from No. 5 Sumit Kumar to have him caught by Shams Mulani, and on the last ball of the third over Thakur again beat a left-hand batter – Jaskirat Sachdeva – to leave the visitors reeling at just 2 for 6!”
Mumbai have made as many as six changes to the XI! A few of them forced, of course. Rohit, Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube have all gone for or getting ready for national duty. The other two missing out are wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore and Karsh Kothari, and the players coming in are Ayush Mhatre, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Amogh Bhatkal and Sylvester Dsouza.
2
The last time KL Rahul played for Karnataka, this happened.
As he returns now, Rahul has been slotted to bat at No. 3, with Mayank Agarwal and KV Aneesh opening the batting. Devdutt Padikkal drops down to No. 4. Karnataka have lost the toss and have been put in to bat on a surface that doesn't have the usual tinge of green we're used to seeing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Karnataka need a win with a bonus point to qualify. Now that they're batting first, their only way to achieve that is by batting big in the first innings and then bowling out Haryana twice to win by an innings. Tough, tough task against the table toppers
4
1
2
Over in Kolkata, where Bengal have struck early against Punjab, Wriddhiman Saha is playing in his final game of professional cricket. He'd decided to retire prior to the season, but was pushed by Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Romi, to finish off with Bengal and at his beloved Eden Gardens.
If you missed it earlier, this is as good a time as any to read Sidharth Monga's lovely tribute to one of Indian cricket's unsung heroes. He traced Saha's roots from Siliguri and spoke to several people who've played a key role in his cricketing journey.
2
5
1
It's the final round of matches and there's unusual excitement in the air. Not because this round will decide the seven quarter-final spots (only Vidarbha are through), but because Virat Kohli is returning to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years.
Daya Sagar, who is at Kotla, tells me there's absolute pandemonium. Thousands of fans have queued up to watch Delhi v Railways because of the Kohli factor. But it looks like they'll have to wait to watch their hero bat, because Delhi are bowling first.
Elsewhere in Bengaluru, KL Rahul is back for Karnataka after five years as they face a must-win against Haryana. Here's more on what each of the knockouts contenders need to do to qualify.
2
2
Vidarbha Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|24
|caught
|0
|3
|not out
|2
|25
|not out
|3
|11
|Extras
|(lb 5)
|Total
|17(2 wkts; 10.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|J + K
|6
|4
|0
|2
|29
|1.598
|BRODA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|27
|1.301
|MUM
|6
|3
|2
|1
|22
|1.397
|ODSA
|6
|2
|2
|1
|17
|0.759
|SVCS
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|0.753
|MAHA
|6
|2
|3
|1
|14
|1.079
|TPURA
|6
|1
|1
|3
|13
|1.283
|MEGHA
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.412
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|VIDAR
|6
|5
|0
|1
|34
|1.571
|GUJ
|6
|3
|0
|3
|26
|1.062
|HP
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|1.129
|HYD
|6
|2
|2
|2
|16
|1.301
|RAJ
|6
|1
|1
|4
|16
|1.087
|UKHND
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|0.592
|AP
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0.878
|PONDI
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0.726
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HRYNA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|26
|1.225
|KER
|6
|2
|0
|4
|21
|1.580
|KNTKA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|19
|1.294
|BENG
|6
|1
|1
|3
|14
|1.056
|UP
|6
|1
|1
|4
|13
|1.050
|MP
|6
|1
|1
|4
|11
|1.114
|PNJB
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|0.897
|BIHAR
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.345