1st T20I (N), Dambulla, November 09, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(14.6/20 ov) 90/7
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

New Zealand chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 31/2 (6.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 123
New Zealand bat first, hand debut to Mitch Hay

Sri Lanka have opted for three spinners and two seamers against a depleted New Zealand side

Andrew Fidel Fernando
09-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Charith Asalanka and Mitchell Santner pose with the T20 trophy, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Dambulla, November 8, 2024

Charith Asalanka and Mitchell Santner pose with the T20 trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

New Zealand opt to bat vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first on what Mitchell Santner thought was a "good surface maybe a touch on the slower side". With "no rain on the forecast", Santner was more emboldened to bat first in the first T20I. Charith Asalanka said he would have batted first also.
Sri Lanka have not made changes to the XI that won their last T20I against West Indies. Slingers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara form the fast-bowling contingent, while Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dunith Wellalage are the main spinners.
For New Zealand, who are fielding a severely depleted team at the tail end of a long South Asian tour, wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay is set to debut. Other lesser-known players in their ranks include seamers Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy, and allrounder Josh Clarkson.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Michael Bracewell, 6, Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Josh Clarkson, 8, Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Jacob Duffy
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 88.96%
NZSL
100%50%100%NZ InningsSL Innings

Current Over 15 • NZ 90/7

Michael Bracewell c PHKD Mendis b Thushara 27 (24b 2x4 1x6) SR: 112.5
W
Live Forecast: NZ 123
Powered by Smart Stats
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TB Robinson
bowled36
WA Young
lbw1919
MS Chapman
caught16
GD Phillips
lbw1313
MG Bracewell
caught2724
MJ Hay
caught02
JA Clarkson
caught36
MJ Santner
not out1012
ZGF Foulkes
not out42
Extras(lb 5, w 5)
Total90(7 wkts; 14.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>