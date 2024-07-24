Matches (12)
Nellai vs Tiruppur, 23rd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (N), Tirunelveli, July 24, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
W
W
L
NR
L
Tiruppur
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 152.23 SR
NRK10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 146.42 SR
10 M • 375 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 129.31 SR
10 M • 203 Runs • 22.56 Avg • 139.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 17.5 SR
NRK9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 25.71 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 12.68 SR
TT10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
NRK
TT
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
