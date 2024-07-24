Matches (12)
Nellai vs Tiruppur, 23rd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Tirunelveli, July 24, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans FlagIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Ajitesh
10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 152.23 SR
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 146.42 SR
Tushar Raheja
10 M • 375 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 129.31 SR
B Anirudh
10 M • 203 Runs • 22.56 Avg • 139.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 17.5 SR
S Mohan Prasath
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 25.71 SR
P Bhuvaneswaran
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 12.68 SR
S Ajith Ram
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2024
Match days24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK54180.543
CSG64280.511
TRI63360.408
DD53260.036
NRK5225-0.135
TT52340.405
SMP4123-1.237
SAL6152-0.969
Full Table