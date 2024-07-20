Matches (15)
Trichy vs Nellai, 18th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Tirunelveli, July 20, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trichy
L
L
W
W
L
Nellai
L
W
W
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TRIC9 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 156.64 SR
TRIC5 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 143.05 SR
NRK10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 149.02 SR
10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 152.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TRIC8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 7.93 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 12.42 SR
NRK9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 17.5 SR
NRK9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 26.57 SR
SQUAD
TRIC
NRK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English