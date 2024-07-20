Matches (15)
Trichy vs Nellai, 18th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jul 20 2024

18th Match (N), Tirunelveli, July 20, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Jafar Jamal
9 M • 224 Runs • 32 Avg • 156.64 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
5 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 143.05 SR
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 149.02 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 152.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Easwaran
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 7.93 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 12.42 SR
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 17.5 SR
S Mohan Prasath
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 26.57 SR
Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2024
Match days20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK44080.784
CSG53260.459
NRK4215-0.023
TRI42240.701
DD4224-0.113
SMP4123-1.237
TT4132-0.195
SAL5142-0.648
