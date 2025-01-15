Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Haryana vs Karnataka, 1st semi final at Vadodara, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Haryana
W
W
W
W
W
Karnataka
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HRYNA10 M • 507 Runs • 56.33 Avg • 84.78 SR
HRYNA10 M • 342 Runs • 48.86 Avg • 95.79 SR
KNTKA10 M • 683 Runs • 97.57 Avg • 105.07 SR
KNTKA8 M • 342 Runs • 57 Avg • 92.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HRYNA10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 28.05 SR
HRYNA10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 43 SR
KNTKA10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 33.29 SR
KNTKA8 M • 16 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 29.43 SR
Playing XI
HRYNA
KNTKA
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy News
'I'm amazed myself' - Karun Nair reflects on record-breaking run
He has racked up five hundreds in his last six List A innings to lead Vidarbha into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals
The two made short work of the 292-run chase against Rajasthan in Vadodara
Haryana sneak past Gujarat in low-scorer to make Vijay Hazare Trophy semis
A collapse of 5 for 19 was not enough to halt Haryana's march to the semi-finals
Karnataka in semis after beating Baroda in a thriller
Rookie left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty defended 13 in the final over for Karnataka
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|GUJ
|7
|7
|0
|0
|28
|2.582
|HRYNA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|0.728
|JHK
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.423
|UKHND
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.846
|GOA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.676
|ASSAM
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.816
|ODSA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0.170
|MNPR
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.952
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|MAHA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.736
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.349
|RLYS
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.856
|HP
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.649
|AP
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|1.115
|SVCS
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-0.510
|SIKM
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-1.395
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.474
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|KNTKA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.393
|PNJB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|2.401
|MUM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|2.114
|HYD
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.516
|PONDI
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.880
|SAU
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.570
|NAGA
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-0.690
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-6.246
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|1.996
|TN
|6
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2.443
|UP
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|0.338
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|0
|10
|-1.122
|CHD
|6
|2
|3
|0
|10
|0.415
|J + K
|6
|1
|4
|0
|6
|-0.560
|MIZO
|6
|0
|5
|0
|2
|-4.298