Haryana vs Karnataka, 1st semi final at Vadodara, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st semi final (D/N), Vadodara, January 15, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Haryana FlagHaryana
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
Today, 8:00 AM
4h:40m
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Ankit Kumar
10 M • 507 Runs • 56.33 Avg • 84.78 SR
N Sindhu
10 M • 342 Runs • 48.86 Avg • 95.79 SR
MA Agarwal
10 M • 683 Runs • 97.57 Avg • 105.07 SR
KV Aneesh
8 M • 342 Runs • 57 Avg • 92.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Kamboj
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 28.05 SR
AR Rana
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 43 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 33.29 SR
S Gopal
8 M • 16 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 29.43 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
India
Vinod Seshan
TV Umpire
India
Saiyed Khalid
Match Referee
India
Shakti Singh
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy News

'I'm amazed myself' - Karun Nair reflects on record-breaking run

He has racked up five hundreds in his last six List A innings to lead Vidarbha into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

The two made short work of the 292-run chase against Rajasthan in Vadodara

Haryana sneak past Gujarat in low-scorer to make Vijay Hazare Trophy semis

A collapse of 5 for 19 was not enough to halt Haryana's march to the semi-finals

Karnataka in semis after beating Baroda in a thriller

Rookie left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty defended 13 in the final over for Karnataka

Arshin Kulkarni and Mukesh Choudhary lead Maharashtra into semis

Maharashtra's 19-year-old allrounder scored a match-winning hundred on his List A debut

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
