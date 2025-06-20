Matches (16)
Durham vs Yorkshire, North Group at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Chester-le-Street, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Scorecard summary
Durham • 193/4(20 overs)
53 (35)
3/37 (4)
42* (21)
1/25 (3)
Yorkshire • 130/10(17.3 overs)
38 (32)
2/22 (4)
21 (11)
2/22 (3.3)
17.3
W
Potts to O'Rourke, OUT
Will O’Rourke c Rhodes b Potts 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
17.2
•
Potts to O'Rourke, no run
17.1
1
Potts to Moriarty, 1 run
end of over 176 runs • 2 wickets
YOR: 129/9CRR: 7.58 • RRR: 21.66 • Need 65 from 18b
Dan Moriarty1 (1b)
James Neesham 3-0-23-2
Matthew Potts 3-0-21-1
16.6
W
Neesham to Chohan, OUT
Jafer Chohan c Lees b Neesham 2 (6b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 33.33
16.5
1
Neesham to Moriarty, 1 run
16.4
W
Neesham to Sutherland, OUT
Will Sutherland b Neesham 20 (17b 2x4 0x6 22m) SR: 117.64
16.3
4
Neesham to Sutherland, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Neesham to Chohan, 1 run
16.1
•
Neesham to Chohan, no run
end of over 168 runs
YOR: 123/7CRR: 7.68 • RRR: 17.75 • Need 71 from 24b
Will Sutherland16 (15b 1x4)
Jafer Chohan1 (3b)
Matthew Potts 3-0-21-1
Nathan Sowter 4-0-22-2
15.6
2
Potts to Sutherland, 2 runs
15.5
1
Potts to Chohan, 1 run
15.4
1
Potts to Sutherland, 1 run
15.3
•
Potts to Sutherland, no run
15.2
4
Potts to Sutherland, FOUR runs
15.1
•
Potts to Sutherland, no run
end of over 155 runs • 2 wickets
YOR: 115/7CRR: 7.66 • RRR: 15.80 • Need 79 from 30b
Jafer Chohan0 (2b)
Will Sutherland9 (10b)
Nathan Sowter 4-0-22-2
Zakary Foulkes 3-0-34-0
14.6
•
Sowter to Chohan, no run
14.5
•
Sowter to Chohan, no run
14.4
1
Sowter to Sutherland, 1 run
14.4
2w
Sowter to Chohan, 2 wide
14.3
1W
Sowter to Bess, 1 run, OUT
Dom Bess run out (Rhodes) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Toss
|Yorkshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 4, Yorkshire 0
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|38
|32
|bowled
|21
|11
|bowled
|19
|17
|caught
|3
|4
|caught
|6
|4
|bowled
|20
|17
|caught
|13
|9
|run out
|1
|1
|caught
|2
|6
|not out
|2
|2
|caught
|0
|2
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|130(10 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
