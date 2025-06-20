Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

Durham vs Yorkshire, North Group at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (D/N), Chester-le-Street, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Durham FlagDurham

#4

193/4
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire

#9

(17.3/20 ov, T:194) 130

Durham won by 63 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
DUR Win & Bat
45%
YOR Win & Bat
30%
DUR Win & Bowl
11%
YOR Win & Bowl
14%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Durham 193/4(20 overs)
Graham Clark
53 (35)
Will O’Rourke
3/37 (4)
James Neesham
42* (21)
Jafer Chohan
1/25 (3)
Yorkshire 130/10(17.3 overs)
Adam Lyth
38 (32)
Nathan Sowter
2/22 (4)
Dawid Malan
21 (11)
Matthew Potts
2/22 (3.3)
View full scorecard
17.3
W
Potts to O'Rourke, OUT
Will O’Rourke c Rhodes b Potts 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
17.2
Potts to O'Rourke, no run
17.1
1
Potts to Moriarty, 1 run
end of over 176 runs • 2 wickets
YOR: 129/9CRR: 7.58 RRR: 21.66 • Need 65 from 18b
Dan Moriarty1 (1b)
James Neesham 3-0-23-2
Matthew Potts 3-0-21-1
16.6
W
Neesham to Chohan, OUT
Jafer Chohan c Lees b Neesham 2 (6b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 33.33
16.5
1
Neesham to Moriarty, 1 run
16.4
W
Neesham to Sutherland, OUT
Will Sutherland b Neesham 20 (17b 2x4 0x6 22m) SR: 117.64
16.3
4
Neesham to Sutherland, FOUR runs
16.2
1
Neesham to Chohan, 1 run
16.1
Neesham to Chohan, no run
end of over 168 runs
YOR: 123/7CRR: 7.68 RRR: 17.75 • Need 71 from 24b
Will Sutherland16 (15b 1x4)
Jafer Chohan1 (3b)
Matthew Potts 3-0-21-1
Nathan Sowter 4-0-22-2
15.6
2
Potts to Sutherland, 2 runs
15.5
1
Potts to Chohan, 1 run
15.4
1
Potts to Sutherland, 1 run
15.3
Potts to Sutherland, no run
15.2
4
Potts to Sutherland, FOUR runs
15.1
Potts to Sutherland, no run
end of over 155 runs • 2 wickets
YOR: 115/7CRR: 7.66 RRR: 15.80 • Need 79 from 30b
Jafer Chohan0 (2b)
Will Sutherland9 (10b)
Nathan Sowter 4-0-22-2
Zakary Foulkes 3-0-34-0
14.6
Sowter to Chohan, no run
14.5
Sowter to Chohan, no run
14.4
1
Sowter to Sutherland, 1 run
14.4
2w
Sowter to Chohan, 2 wide
14.3
1W
Sowter to Bess, 1 run, OUT
Dom Bess run out (Rhodes) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
Read full commentary
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossYorkshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsDurham 4, Yorkshire 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
run out3832
DJ Malan
bowled2111
JM Bairstow
bowled1917
W Luxton
caught34
JH Wharton
caught64
W Sutherland
bowled2017
JA Thompson
caught139
DM Bess
run out11
JA Chohan
caught26
D Moriarty
not out22
W O'Rourke
caught02
Extras(w 5)
Total130(10 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table