Pamir vs Hindukush, Final at Kunduz, Jul 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Final, Kunduz, July 07, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
Current RR: 5.38
• Last 5 ov (RR): 27/1 (5.40)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|4
|17
|0
|0
|23.52
|2 (10b)
|1 (3b)
(lhb)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|114.28
|3 (4b)
|2 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|2.5
|1
|5
|1
|1.76
|12
|0
|0
|-
(lf)
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|11
|3
|2
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|9
|70
|36
|11.67
|42
|292
|39
|11.68
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|5
|9
|4/19
|6.67
|25
|31
|3/10
|18.45
Last Bat: Noor ul Rahman 31 (21b) • FOW: 41/5 (7.3 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 14:45
9.5
•
Azim Zadran to Emal, no run
9.4
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
9.3
1
Azim Zadran to Emal, 1 run
9.2
•
Azim Zadran to Emal, no run
9.1
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
end of over 97 runs
PAL: 50/5CRR: 5.55
Emal3 (14b)
Nangeyalia Kharote6 (5b 1x4)
Faridoon Dawoodzai 4-0-33-1
Azim Zadran 2-1-2-1
8.6
•
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, no run
8.5
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
8.5
1w
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 wide
8.4
4
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, FOUR runs
8.3
•
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, no run
8.2
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, 1 run
8.1
•
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, no run
end of over 82 runs • 1 wicket
PAL: 43/5CRR: 5.37
Emal2 (11b)
Nangeyalia Kharote1 (2b)
Azim Zadran 2-1-2-1
Faridoon Dawoodzai 3-0-26-1
7.6
1
Azim Zadran to Emal, 1 run
7.5
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
7.4
•
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, no run
7.3
W
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, OUT
Noor ul Rahman b Azim Zadran 31 (21b 3x4 2x6) SR: 147.61
7.2
•
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, no run
7.1
•
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, no run
end of over 75 runs
PAL: 41/4CRR: 5.85
Noor ul Rahman31 (18b 3x4 2x6)
Emal1 (10b)
Faridoon Dawoodzai 3-0-26-1
Azim Zadran 1-1-0-0
6.6
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
6.5
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, 1 run
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Pamir Legends, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|7 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Pamir Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|1
|run out
|0
|2
|bowled
|31
|21
|caught
|2
|6
|caught
|6
|5
|not out
|4
|17
|not out
|8
|7
|Extras
|(b 1, w 1)
|Total
|53(5 wkts; 9.5 ovs)
