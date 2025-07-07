Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Pamir vs Hindukush, Final at Kunduz, Jul 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Kunduz, July 07, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
Pamir chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.38
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 27/1 (5.40)
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Emal* 
(rhb)
4170023.522 (10b)1 (3b)
Nangeyalia Kharote 
(lhb)
8710114.283 (4b)2 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Azim Zadran 
(sla)
2.51511.761200-
Faridoon Dawoodzai 
(lf)
403318.251132-
MatRunsHSAve
9703611.67
422923911.68
MatWktsBBIAve
594/196.67
25313/1018.45
 Last BatNoor ul Rahman 31 (21b) FOW41/5 (7.3 Ov)
1
1
1
9th
1
1w
4
1
8th
1
1
W
7th
1
1
1
1b
1
6th
Match centre Ground time: 14:45
9.5
Azim Zadran to Emal, no run
9.4
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
9.3
1
Azim Zadran to Emal, 1 run
9.2
Azim Zadran to Emal, no run
9.1
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
end of over 97 runs
PAL: 50/5CRR: 5.55 
Emal3 (14b)
Nangeyalia Kharote6 (5b 1x4)
Faridoon Dawoodzai 4-0-33-1
Azim Zadran 2-1-2-1
8.6
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, no run
8.5
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
8.5
1w
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 wide
8.4
4
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, FOUR runs
8.3
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Nangeyalia Kharote, no run
8.2
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, 1 run
8.1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, no run
end of over 82 runs • 1 wicket
PAL: 43/5CRR: 5.37 
Emal2 (11b)
Nangeyalia Kharote1 (2b)
Azim Zadran 2-1-2-1
Faridoon Dawoodzai 3-0-26-1
7.6
1
Azim Zadran to Emal, 1 run
7.5
1
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, 1 run
7.4
Azim Zadran to Nangeyalia Kharote, no run
7.3
W
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, OUT
Noor ul Rahman b Azim Zadran 31 (21b 3x4 2x6) SR: 147.61
7.2
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, no run
7.1
Azim Zadran to Noor ul Rahman, no run
end of over 75 runs
PAL: 41/4CRR: 5.85 
Noor ul Rahman31 (18b 3x4 2x6)
Emal1 (10b)
Faridoon Dawoodzai 3-0-26-1
Azim Zadran 1-1-0-0
6.6
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Noor ul Rahman, 1 run
6.5
1
Faridoon Dawoodzai to Emal, 1 run
Pamir
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
TossPamir Legends, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days7 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
Pamir Innings
Player NameRB
Wafiullah Tarakhil
caught01
Haroon Khan
run out02
Noor ul Rahman
bowled3121
Rahmanullah
caught26
Asif Shah Khan
caught65
Emal
not out417
Nangeyalia Kharote
not out87
Extras(b 1, w 1)
Total53(5 wkts; 9.5 ovs)
Wahkhan National T20 Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
HIS660121.771
PAL6336-0.695
MPS6244-0.659
MAC6152-0.432
Full Table