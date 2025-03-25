Matches (6)
IPL (3)
Canada in Namibia (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)

Eagles vs Rocks, 4th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Harare, March 25, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
PrevNext
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:28
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
DURH-----
EAGLE-----
TUSK-----
RHINO-----
MOUNT-----
ROCKS-----
Full Table