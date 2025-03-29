Matches (4)
IPL (2)
National T20 (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Mountaineers vs Eagles, 9th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Harare, March 29, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
What will be the toss result?
MOUNT Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bowl
EAGLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mountaineers
W
W
L
L
L
Eagles
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:19
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|29 March 2025 - day (20-over match)