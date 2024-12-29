Matches (5)
Feature

A look back at the year 2024

Upsets, long awaited World Cup victories and big-name retirements were the order of the year

29-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Graphic: 2024 header

Girish TS/ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Steven Asks: How closely did you follow cricket in 2024?
How much do you remember of the year's cricket?
Goodbye Anderson, hello Shamar, whoa New Zealand
The moments that defined 2024, in pictures

