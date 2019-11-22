Bangladesh name two concussion subs in one day

Bangladesh had to use two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were hit on the helmet by Mohammed Shami. The visitors' choice of replacements though put their planning for this Test series in bad light.

ICC Playing Conditions 1.2.8.1 In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement. 1.2.8.2 If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player.

While there was one bowler for bowler swap with Taijul Islam taking Nayeem's place, Mehidy Hasan, a specialist spinner, took over from Liton, a wicketkeeper batsman, meaning he cannot bowl for the entire duration of the game. As per the ICC Playing Conditions, a concussion substitute has to be a like-for-like replacement and perform the same role as that of the concussed player.

Both Liton and Nayeem have gone to the hospital for scans.

It is unclear why the BCB didn't call in replacements considering both Saif Hassan and Mosaddek Hossain were ruled out long before day one of the Eden Gardens Test.

Saif's injury was confirmed on November 20, two days before the game, and although there are 30-minute flights between Dhaka and Kolkata, no one was was flown in. Mosaddek meanwhile, had left the Test squad on November 11, even before the first Test, to be with his ailing family member, but the BCB didn't name a replacement.

Liton was hit on the helmet by a Shami bouncer in the 20th over of Bangladesh's innings. He decided to bat on, struck two fours but walked off seven balls after being hit. Nayeem was hit off the third ball he faced and he too continued batting, whacking Shami for four boundaries before he lost his off stump to Ishant Sharma after making 19 runs.

The concussion sub rule came into effect in time for the Ashes earlier this year and since then it has been used five times in men's Test cricket and India have been involved in four of them.

In August, Steven Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne after being hit on the head by Jofra Archer. A few days later, in the Caribbean, Darren Bravo took a blow from Jasprit Bumrah and Jermaine Blackwood took his place. In October, Dean Elgar found himself in need of this rule after being struck by Umesh Yadav, which brought Theunis de Bruyn into the game. There is potentially a sixth instance on the cards with New Zealand's Tom Blundell being on standby for Henry Nicholls, currently playing a Test against England.