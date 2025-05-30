Aminul is BCB president for a 'quick T20 innings'

The new BCB president Aminul Islam wishes to play a "quick T20 innings" in his limited time as the board chief, by using his vast coaching experience. Aminul had to take leave from working as an ICC development manager in Melbourne as he was elected as the 17th BCB chief by the rest of the board of directors during a meeting at the headquarters in Dhaka on Friday.

Aminul, the former Bangladesh captain who is also Bangladesh's first Test centurion, takes over from Faruque Ahmed , who was removed from the role after the country's sports ministry cancelled his directorship late on Thursday evening. Aminul was reportedly contacted by the sports ministry last month when they offered him a position at the BCB, which ESPNcricinfo understands is for a limited time, mainly to oversee the next board elections. Aminul didn't comment on the duration of his role, but said that he wants to use his time to raise the standard of Bangladesh cricket.

"I have been elected as the BCB president, but it's not for three months," Aminul said. "As you know that I have worked in the ICC, where I learned a lot of things in management. They willingly told me to work for my country, so I am thankful to them. I don't have any deal with the ICC that I will be away for two or three months. I will work here (as BCB president) based on my need. There's no time frame.

"Tests are of five days, ODIs are seven hours. I am here to play a quick T20 innings. One that you will remember. I want to make the statement that cricket is for everyone."

Aminul said that his vast work experience of working with top cricketing nations and with the Associate and Affiliate teams will be useful in his effort to take cricket far and wide in Bangladesh. He reminded that decentralisation of cricket was one of Bangladesh's first promises to the ICC when they got the Full Membership in 2000.

"My skillset is a package," he said. "I have worked in places like India and Pakistan, as well as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. I want to bring my experience from the Associate world [to the BCB], to do things like decentralisation of Bangladesh cricket. I will try to bring a young guy from a village to mainstream cricket with the confidence and belief.

"Our first priority is to spread cricket around the country. It was our promise to the ICC when we got the Test status in 2000. We will have regional cricket bodies. The framework is ready, and we will discuss it at the board. We will have countrywide robust coaching system. We will try to bring competitiveness in every level of cricket to bring natural, raw talent."

Aminul further said at the press conference that he will work with the other board directors. His predecessor Faruque was reportedly instructed by the government high-ups to not engage the BCB directors, who were holdovers from the older Nazmul Hassan era.

"I don't have to work as hard [as a coach], but I will have to give directions," he said. "I will have the help of the experienced directors. I will know more about cricket in Bangladesh, not just Bangladesh cricket. We are a team. I want to use everyone's energy and experience to go forward. I believe that a cricket nation does well when it works together."