Pakistan opt against fielding a specialist spinner in Perth Test

The pitch was under covers for most of the day, but had heavy patches of greenery on Tuesday, two days out from the Test. The pitch at this venue last year against West Indies, while rated "good", was much blander than are usual in Perth, with the fast bowlers not quite getting the assistance they have historically been accustomed to. The Optus Stadium curator said some of the grass would be shaved off the pitch, but Pakistan captain Masood said he expected it to provide significant assistance to fast bowlers.