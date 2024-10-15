Third umpire for every WBBL match, increase in DRS

The WBBL will have a third umpire available in every game for the first time and an increase in matches with the full DRS in use for its tenth season.

There will also be an innings timer in operation for the tournament to mirror the BBL with 73 minutes available to be ready to bowl the first ball of the 20th over, otherwise a fielding penalty is implemented which requires one extra fielder inside the circle.

In all, 33 of the 43 matches will have DRS while for the 10 games without it the TV umpire will be able to rule on line decisions such as stumpings and run outs.

The DRS matches will include all 23 broadcast by Seven while another 10 come from the increase in fully produced matches by Fox Sports as part of the reduced tournament length. It means that 77% of matches will have full DRS compared to 41% last season.

"A world class competition demands world class technology and innovation," Alistair Dobson, the head of Big Bash Leagues, said. "We are pleased to deliver this via expanded DRS coverage to 33 matches, TV Umpire availability at all matches and the introduction of the Innings Timer.

"Increasing DRS availability was a significant priority for players and umpires alike and will also improve the viewing experience on TV."