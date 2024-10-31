BCB removes 11 directors, including Nazmul Hassan; three more resign

The BCB has removed 11 directors from the board after they failed to attend three or more consecutive meetings, in accordance with the board constitution. The list includes former president Nazmul Hassan and BPL chairman Sheikh Sohel.

The others are Manzur Kader, AJM Nasir Uddin, Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed, Obeid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Nazib Ahmed. In addition to the 11, the BCB accepted resignations from three other directors: Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud and Enayet Hossain Siraj.

All of the above names have been missing in action since the Awami League government was dethroned on August 5 following a violent student uprising. They have direct or indirect connections with the Awami League. Nazmul was the sports minister, Shafiul an Awami League MP while Nasir was a former Chattogram mayor during the Awami League's 15-year reign. Sohel and Nazib are relatives of Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister, while Mallick was Nazmul's close associate.

The BCB had 25 directors in all before the fall of the government and 10 remain after the departure of those 14, as one had passed away before August.

The BCB also formed a constitution amendment committee headed by director Nazmul Abedeen. According to the press release, "the committee will be responsible for assessing the current BCB constitution, identifying areas of improvement and proposing amendments that align with the strategic goals and evolving needs of the BCB".