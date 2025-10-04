Webster misses Sheffield Shield opener with ankle injury

Australia allrounder Beau Webster has been ruled out of Tasmania 's opening Sheffield Shield match of the season against Queensland after picking up an ankle injury although it is not considered to be a major concern.

Webster will be reassessed ahead of the One-Day Cup match against Queensland on Thursday. The second round of the Shield, where Tasmania will face Western Australia in Hobart, starts on October 15.

Webster had earmarked playing all four of Tasmania's Shield matches ahead of the start of the Ashes. Although he has made an excellent start to his Test career with four half-centuries in seven matches in tricky batting conditions there is talk he could be under pressure for his place when England arrive.

Cameron Green is expected to be back on unrestricted bowling duty by then and, depending on which players stake a claim for top-order positions, there is a scenario where Green is moved back down the order although he has also been endorsed as a long-term candidate for No. 3.

If Green is retained in that position, where he finished strongly against West Indies, there is a good chance he and Webster can continue to feature in the same XI.

"It's one thing that's coming up a lot is obviously Greeney's back bowling and I've got my chance, I suppose, through him being a batter only," Webster told ESPNcricinfo ahead of the season. "He was an allrounder for Australia for years before that along with Mitch [Marsh] and, when I answer the question, I'd love to see both of us in the team. If you're scoring runs in the top six batters for Australia if you can bowl it's a bonus.

"Absolutely I'd love to play in a team with Greeney. He's a fantastic batter. I really hope he bangs it out of the park at the top of the order and I can stay at No. 6 and we can both contribute with the ball and in the field and win games for Australia."