No Ashes restrictions: Cameron Green maps out bowling plan

Cameron Green has declared he will not be under any bowling restrictions by the time the Ashes starts, and is up for the challenge of batting at No. 3 as an allrounder.

Green hasn't bowled in a match since undergoing back surgery last October after suffering his fifth stress fracture. That will change this weekend when Green makes his bowling return in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield opener against New South Wales at the WACA ground, starting Saturday.

Green will be restricted to just eight overs for the match, with WA skipper Sam Whiteman needing to manage his overs across the game, but will build up steadily in the ensuing Shield matches and ODIs for Australia.

In total, Green expects to play three Shield matches as well as Australia's ODI series against India before the Ashes begins at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 21.

"It's been a long 12 months, but feeling really good," Green said on Friday, before adding he was feeling no apprehension ahead of his bowling return. "The body's in a good place. It's been a really good rehab journey. I feel stronger, fitter, my action feels good.

"It will be eight overs for the [Shield] game. Just a steady build-up. The first Test should be no restrictions. That's kind of the whole plan of the last year.

"That's why it's been such a slow build up - so that you're peaking by the time the Ashes comes around."

Green will bat at No. 4 for WA in their Shield opener despite being the incumbent Test No. 3 having batted in that position in Australia's last four Tests. Green only averaged 23.50 across those matches but scores of 52, 26, 42 and 46 in tough batting conditions in the Caribbean were worth more in the context of those games.

Australia's selectors have made a point of allowing states to use Test players in whatever batting position they need, even if that is different to their position in the Test team. WA prefer to keep Jayden Goodwin at No. 3 and bat Green at No. 4 given he averages 67.09 from 26 Shield innings in that position for WA with five centuries and six fifties. He also averages 53.60 in six Test innings at No. 4 thanks to his career-best 174 not out against New Zealand last year.

But there's a chance he will remain at No. 3 in the Ashes despite big questions as to whether Green can handle the workload of batting so high in the order and also bowling crucial overs.

But with fellow allrounder Beau Webster also in the Test side, Green is confident of being able to bat at first drop.

"Shane Watson used to open the batting and bowl," Green said. "People probably don't realise how tough that was. Spending so long in the field bowling, and then expected to go out there and bat the last 10 overs of the day for example, is really challenging.

"But I think I'm in a bit of a different place. Let's say I'm batting up the top, and Beau's batting six, for example - he might take more of the [bowling] load."

Rising star Sam Konstas will be part of a strong NSW line-up for the upcoming match at the WACA, with the opening rounds of the Shield season a huge chance for the 20-year-old to push his case to open in the Ashes.

Konstas struggled badly during the 3-0 Test series win in the West Indies, but has since rebounded with some strong displays for Australia A against India A in India.