Stats - Bumrah hits new high, Kohli suffers new low
Also, Rishabh Pant hits the second-fastest fifty for India in Test cricket (he also has the fastest)
10 - Single digit-scores for Virat Kohli in the 2024-25 season - the joint-most while batting in the top seven a Test season. Rohit Sharma also has ten single digit-scores in the 2024-25 season.
23.75 - Kohli's batting average in this series, the third-lowest for any batter in a Test series where they scored an unbeaten century (minimum of six innings). Aubrey Faulkner's 19.40 in the 1912 Triangular-Series and Frank Woolley's 23.25 in 1922 in South Africa were the only such instances of lower averages.
29 - Balls needed for Rishabh Pant to complete his fifty, the second-fastest for India in Test cricket. The fastest is also by Pant, who had a fifty off 28 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022.
60 - Runs scored by Pant off his first 30 balls - the second-most by a batter in a Test innings. Misbah-ul-Haq scored 65 runs off his first 30 balls against Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi.
32 - Wickets by Jasprit Bumrah in this series, the most by an Indian in an away Test series. Bumrah went past Bishan Bedi's 32 scalps during the five-match series in Australia in 1977-78.
1980 - The previous instance of both teams getting bowled out under 200 in their first innings in a Test match in Sydney - Australia (123) and England (145). The ongoing Test is only the ninth instance of both teams getting bowled out under 200 in their first innings in a Test match in Sydney and only the second time in the last 70 years.
2 - Pace bowlers to take four-plus wickets in both innings of a Test match in Sydney since 2001 - Pat Cummins against England in 2018 and Scott Boland against India this time.
39 for 4 - Australia's total when Beau Webster came out to bat. Only six players before him scored fifty-plus runs while batting at No. 6 or lower on their Test debut in similar circumstances (coming out to bat at 39 for 4 or worse). The lowest such fifty-plus score came from 26 for 7 when Charlie Absolom scored 52 against Australia in 1879.
36.22 - Partnership average of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in this Test series. It is the lowest by any pair in a Test series in which they also shared a double-century stand (minimum of five partnerships). The previous lowest was 44.28 by Daryll Cullinan and Jacques Kallis, who had 310 partnership runs across seven innings with a best of 236 against West Indies in the 1998-99 home season.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo