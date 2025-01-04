Stats - Bumrah hits new high, Kohli suffers new low

23.75 - Kohli's batting average in this series, the third-lowest for any batter in a Test series where they scored an unbeaten century (minimum of six innings). Aubrey Faulkner's 19.40 in the 1912 Triangular-Series and Frank Woolley's 23.25 in 1922 in South Africa were the only such instances of lower averages.

36.22 - Partnership average of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in this Test series. It is the lowest by any pair in a Test series in which they also shared a double-century stand (minimum of five partnerships). The previous lowest was 44.28 by Daryll Cullinan and Jacques Kallis, who had 310 partnership runs across seven innings with a best of 236 against West Indies in the 1998-99 home season.