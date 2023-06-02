Shweta Sehrawat to lead India A at Emerging Women's Asia Cup

India have picked the core of their under-19 team that won the 2023 U-19 Women's World Cup in the India A squad for the Emerging Women's Asia Cup in Hong Kong from June 12-21.

India A are in Group A in the Emerging Women's Asia Cup and will open their campaign against hosts Hong Kong on June 13, before taking on Thailand A and Pakistan A on June 15 and June 17 respectively. Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and UAE make up Group B. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.