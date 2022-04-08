India to play Derbyshire and Northamptonshire in T20 warm-ups on England tour

Both practice matches will be clashing with their rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1

India will be playing a rescheduled Test, and three T20Is and ODIs each in England • Associated Press

The ECB has confirmed India's twin T20 warm-up fixtures on their tour of England this year. The two matches will be played against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and 3, respectively. While the first of those will be an evening match to be played at the Incora County Ground in Derby, the second of those will be a day game hosted by the County Ground in Northampton. They will also play two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28.

However, both the practice matches will be clashing with India's rescheduled fifth Test against England, which is set to be played at Edgbaston from July 1 to 5. The final Test of their England tour last year, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, was postponed over Covid-19 fears and rearranged to be staged on their limited-overs tour this summer.

India led the series 2-1 until the fourth Test of the incomplete tour in 2021.

They will be playing three T20Is and ODIs each in England this year, with the tour starting with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7, before the next two games at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge. The first ODI then takes place at The Oval on July 12, with the series then moving on to Lord's and Old Trafford, as the tour concludes on July 17.