ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Captain of the year nominees: Rohit, Cummins or Harmanpreet - who led better?

Such was Lanning's impact that she makes it to our nominees list despite not having played international cricket for ten months in the year. But whatever she played, she won, including Australia's third successive T20 World Cup title; four out of their six match wins on the way to the title could be described as one-sided. "Winning is a little bit of a habit," she said in March last year. "A lot of it is very simple; it's just being very calm under pressure, playing to your strengths when you're under the pump and also playing with freedom and try and enjoy what you're doing."