ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Captain of the year nominees: Rohit, Cummins or Harmanpreet - who led better?

Cummins' second year of full-time captaincy nearly played out like a dream as Australia won the World Test Championship final, retained the Ashes after a hard-fought drawn series in England, and then lifted the ODI World Cup in India. He came under criticism for his own performances, both in the Ashes and the World Cup, but delivered when it mattered - bowling one of the balls of the Ashes to dismiss Harry Brook in England's chase at Lord's , forging a match-winning partnership with Nathan Lyon to seal a dramatic two-wicket win at Edgbaston , contributing (mostly in spirit) in a record stand as Glenn Maxwell smashed a World Cup double-hundred from No. 6 , and dismissing a set David Miller in the World Cup semi-final and Virat Kohli in the final . His fielding tactics in that last match kept India's powerhouse batting in check, including the decision to bowl first having been unsure about it right until the toss. He ended the year with a series-clinching ten-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. All this, while dealing with the loss of his mother, who passed away in March during the series in India, which Australia lost 2-1.