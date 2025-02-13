Jasprit Bumrah, Shamar Joseph, Amelia Kerr, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins win ESPNcricinfo Awards for 2024

The winners

Men's Test batting: Ollie Pope 196 not out vs India

Men's Test bowling: Shamar Joseph 7 for 68 vs Australia

Men's ODI batting: Travis Head 154 not out vs England

Men's ODI bowling: Jeffrey Vandersay 6 for 33 vs India

Men's T20I batting: Rohit Sharma 92 vs Australia

Men's T20I bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2 for 18 vs South Africa

Men's T20 leagues batting: Josh Brown 140 vs Adelaide Strikers

Men's T20 leagues bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 21 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Men's captain: Pat Cummins

Men's debutant: Shamar Joseph

Women's ODI batting: Chamari Athapaththu 195 not out vs South Africa

Women's ODI bowling: Marizanne Kapp 3 for 12 vs Australia

Women's T20I batting: Anneke Bosch 74 not out vs Australia

Women's T20I bowling: Amelia Kerr 3 for 23 vs South Africa

Women's T20 league batting: Lizelle Lee 150 not out vs Perth Scorchers

Women's T20 leagues bowling: Ellyse Perry 6 for 15 vs Mumbai Indians

Women's captain: Sophie Devine

Women's debutant: Georgia Voll

Associate batting: Aaron Jones 94 not out vs Canada

Associate bowling: Saurabh Netravalkar 2 for 18 vs Pakistan