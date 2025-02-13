Jasprit Bumrah, Shamar Joseph, Amelia Kerr, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins win ESPNcricinfo Awards for 2024
Players from Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies bag multiple honours
Tournament-defining displays at the two T20 World Cups won big at the 18th edition of the ESPNcricinfo Awards.
Ball dominated bat at the men's and women's World Cups of 2024, and fittingly, the MVPs from both won the T20I bowling honours: Jasprit Bumrah's 2 for 18 to rescue India from the brink of defeat against South Africa in the final in Bridgetown won the men's award, while Amelia Kerr's 3 for 24, also in a final against South Africa, took home the women's title.
The two T20I batting winners produced defining innings to eliminate Australia: Rohit Sharma's stunning assault in the Super Eight fetched him the men's award, and Anneke Bosch won the women's equivalent for her unbeaten 74 in the semi-final to end Australia's six-year winning reign at the event.
New Zealand's unbelievable turnaround at the Women's T20 World Cup- they had lost ten T20Is in a row coming in - was recognised in Sophie Devine winning for women's captain of the year. India ended their own wait of over a decade to win an ICC event, but Rohit was pipped to the men's captain title by a familiar nemesis: Australia's Pat Cummins, who won the award for the second year running.
Australia's 3-1 win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade played no small part in that: under Cummins' leadership, they lost only two Tests in 2024. The first of those was among the upsets of the year, and fast bowler Shamar Joseph's breathtaking 7 for 68 in Brisbane to deliver West Indies a first Test win in Australia in 27 years was the runaway winner in a stacked men's Test bowling field. Joseph's overall display in his breakout year also fetched him the men's debutant award.
The men's Test batting performance award went to Ollie Pope for his sweeping masterclass in Hyderabad to hand India what was - at the time - a rare home defeat.
The men's Associate batting and bowling awards were claimed by performances that enabled USA to make the Super Eight on their men's T20 World Cup debut. Saurabh Netravalkar's excellence in the shock Super Over win over Pakistan took home the bowling honours, while the batting award went to Aaron Jones for his spectacular 94 not out against Canada on the opening night of the World Cup.
ODIs, understandably, were on the backburner in 2024, but the limited 50-overs action wasn't short on individual brilliance. Travis Head's blitzkrieg hundred against England in Nottingham narrowly pipped Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten double-century versus Afghanistan to win the men's batting award, while Jeffrey Vandersay bagged the bowling award for his collapse-inducing performance against India, where he removed six of India's top seven in the space of five overs.
The women's ODI batting award saw a contest between two marathon efforts from the same game, where Chamari Athapaththu's 195 not out edged Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 184 to the prize - just as it did in the high-scoring affair in Potchefstroom. Marizanne Kapp won the bowling honours for her 3 for 12 in Australia's only ODI defeat of the year. The women's debutant title went to Georgia Voll, who caught the eye and the imagination in a run-laden maiden outing in Australia's year-ending ODIs against India.
The women's T20 league awards, introduced last year, covered performances in the WBBL, the WCPL, the WPL, and the Women's Hundred. Lizelle Lee took the batting award for her record-smashing 150 not out for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers, while Ellyse Perry's 6 for 15 in a vital win for RCB over Mumbai Indians en route to their WPL title clinched the bowling award for her.
The men's T20 leagues awards, which consider performances in ten franchise leagues - BBL, BPL, SA20, ILT20, PSL, IPL, CPL, LPL, MLC and the Men's Hundred. Josh Brown's dazzling century in the BBL Challenger against Adelaide Strikers - the joint-second-fastest hundred in BBL history - fetched him the batting honours. The bowling award went to Bumrah for his spell of 5 for 21 in an RCB total of 196 for 8 at the Wankhede.
Yash Jha is a multi-platform content producer and presenter for ESPNcricinfo