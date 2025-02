Jasprit Bumrah, Shamar Joseph, Amelia Kerr, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins win ESPNcricinfo Awards for 2024

The women's ODI batting award saw a contest between two marathon efforts from the same game, where Chamari Athapaththu 's 195 not out edged Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 184 to the prize - just as it did in the high-scoring affair in Potchefstroom. Marizanne Kapp won the bowling honours for her 3 for 12 in Australia's only ODI defeat of the year. The women's debutant title went to Georgia Voll , who caught the eye and the imagination in a run-laden maiden outing in Australia's year-ending ODIs against India.