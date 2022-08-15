Fairbreak 2023 moves to April 'in light of the increase in opportunities' for women cricketers

The BCCI has scheduled the inaugural edition of the women's IPL in March next year

FairBreak Invitational, the women's T20 event that brought together some of the best cricketers from around the world in a six-team, 19-match event in Dubai in May this year, was expected to take place in March next year, but has been pushed back to April. The organisers didn't name the women's IPL, which is likely to be launched in March 2023, but did say that the schedule change is "in light of the increase in opportunities for female players around the world".

As reported by ESPNcricinfo last week, the BCCI has earmarked a window in March 2023 for the inaugural women's IPL, and the process to get the show on the road is underway.

The 2023 FairBreak Invitational will now be played in Hong Kong, from April 3 to 16.

"In light of the increase in opportunities for female players around the world and in consultation with players, partners and sponsors, we have decided to move the dates of the FairBreak Invitational 2023 from March to April 2023," Burji Shroff, chairman of Cricket Hong Kong, said in a statement. "This time period will enable us to continue to host a world class event that better ensures the participation of players from across the world."

The inaugural edition had 90 players, divided into six teams, from 35 countries, though no player from India took part, since the BCCI didn't extend them no-objection certificates.

The BCCI has already tweaked its women's domestic calendar to accommodate the women's IPL. The women's season that generally stretches from November to April has been advanced by a month. The senior women's season for 2022-23 will now begin on October 11 with the T20 competition, and end in February next year with the inter-zonal one-day competition.

While there are murmurs of the existing IPL franchises being offered the first right of refusal when it comes to buying teams, they are yet to hear officially from the board.