Vivek Yadav, a legspin-bowling allrounder who was part of Rajasthan's back-to-back Ranji Trophy title-winning squads in 2010-11 and 2011-12, died on May 5 in a hospital in Jaipur following Covid-19-related complications. He was 36, and is survived by his wife and daughter.

According to a PTI report, Yadav was undergoing treatment for cancer and had gone to the hospital for his chemotherapy, where he tested positive for Covid-19. His health deteriorated quickly after that.

Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend...Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family Om Shanti. — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 5, 2021

Yadav, originally from Haryana, played 18 first-class matches between 2008-09 and 2013-14. He picked up 57 wickets in those games at an average of 30.87, while also scoring 349 runs at 15.17. He was a part of the Rajasthan XI in the 2010-11 final, picking up 4 for 91 and scoring 27 and 13 as his team beat Baroda on the basis of the first-innings lead.