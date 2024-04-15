Head says 300 the next target after Sunrisers' record blitz against RCB

"[Our total] needs a three in front of it, does it now?" Head joked, when asked about the benchmarks Sunrisers are setting for themselves, after the first innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday . "It's proper batting. We've wanted to be exciting the whole time, and we've wanted to take the game on, and Pat and then Dan have put pressure on the batting line-up to make sure we try and maximise the powerplay and then keep going.

"We've got guys like [Heinrich] Klaasen, [Abdul] Samad and Nitish [Kumar Reddy, who] didn't even get a hit today. We've got some power through the middle, and we want to keep just putting the foot down as much as we can. We know that's not always guaranteed, but at the moment I think we're setting it up really well in each game and getting to the score that we need."

Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 22 sixes, the most in IPL history and Head hit nine of them. Along with Abhishek Sharma, Head helped Sunrisers race away to 76 for 0 in the powerplay while also getting to his fifty. Head was eventually out in the 13th over for a 41-ball 102.

Head's wicket brought zero respite as Klaasen pumped a 31-ball 67 at No. 3. Aiden Markram crunched a 17-ball 32 to stay unbeaten with Abdul Samad, who drilled 37 in only 10.