Head says 300 the next target after Sunrisers' record blitz against RCB
The opener's 41-ball 102 set up Sunrisers Hyderabad's record-breaking 287 for 3
After helping Sunrisers Hyderabad amass 287 for 3 with a 39-ball century and break the IPL record for highest total for the second time this season, opener Travis Head said his side would fancy targeting 300 as their next challenge. He also credited the captain Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori for pushing the openers to keep being aggressive in the first six overs.
"[Our total] needs a three in front of it, does it now?" Head joked, when asked about the benchmarks Sunrisers are setting for themselves, after the first innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. "It's proper batting. We've wanted to be exciting the whole time, and we've wanted to take the game on, and Pat and then Dan have put pressure on the batting line-up to make sure we try and maximise the powerplay and then keep going.
"We've got guys like [Heinrich] Klaasen, [Abdul] Samad and Nitish [Kumar Reddy, who] didn't even get a hit today. We've got some power through the middle, and we want to keep just putting the foot down as much as we can. We know that's not always guaranteed, but at the moment I think we're setting it up really well in each game and getting to the score that we need."
Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 22 sixes, the most in IPL history and Head hit nine of them. Along with Abhishek Sharma, Head helped Sunrisers race away to 76 for 0 in the powerplay while also getting to his fifty. Head was eventually out in the 13th over for a 41-ball 102.
Head's wicket brought zero respite as Klaasen pumped a 31-ball 67 at No. 3. Aiden Markram crunched a 17-ball 32 to stay unbeaten with Abdul Samad, who drilled 37 in only 10.
Sunrisers' 287 for 3 is now the second-highest T20 total behind Nepal's 314 for 3 against Mongolia in 2023. Four RCB bowlers went for 50-plus runs with Reece Topley conceding 68 and Vijaykumar Vyshak leaking 64.