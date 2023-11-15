Stats - Shami, Kohli and Rohit on a record-breaking spree
All three Indian stalwarts entered the record books on Wednesday
7 for 57 - Mohammed Shami's bowling figures against New Zealand, the first Indian to take a seven-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Stuart Binny held the Indian record for best ODI figures with 6 for 4 against Bangladesh in 2014.
1 - Shami is also the first bowler to take a seven-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup knockout game. Only one bowler had a seven-for in a men's ODI knockout game before Shami - Aaqib Javed (7 for 37 vs India) in the 1991 Wills Trophy final.
4 - Five-wicket hauls for Shami in ODI World Cups, the most by any bowler, surpassing Mitchell Starc's three five-fors. Shami bagged three five-wicket hauls in this tournament, the most in an edition of the ODI World Cup.
54 - Wickets for Shami in 17 matches in ODI World Cups. He is the fastest bowler to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup, a record held by Starc in 19 games.
50 - Hundreds by Virat Kohli in ODIs - the most for any player in this format, going one ahead of Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49.
711 - Runs scored by Kohli in this World Cup. It's the most by any batter in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup, surpassing Tendulkar's 673 runs in 2003.
8 - 50-plus scores for Kohli in this tournament, the most by any batter in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Tendulkar in 2003 and Shakib Al Hasan in 2019 had seven 50-plus scores each.
51 - Sixes by Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cups, the most for a player, going past Chris Gayle's 49. Of these, 28 of Rohit's sixes have come in this World Cup, the most for any batter in a single edition, surpassing Gayle's 26 in 2015.
14 - Number of 50-plus partnerships in 21 ODI innings between Rohit and Shubman Gill in 2023. These are the most 50-plus stands for a pair in a calendar year in men's ODIs. Rohit and Gill have had 50-plus opening stands in all five ODIs they played against New Zealand this year.
67 - Balls needed for Shreyas Iyer to complete his century, which is the fastest in an ODI World Cup knockout game. The previous fastest was by Adam Gilchrist, who got a century off 72 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2007 final.
397 for 4 - India's total against New Zealand, the highest by any team in an ODI World Cup knockout game. The previous highest was 393 for 6 by New Zealand against West Indies in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup.
19 - Sixes hit by India in this game, the joint-most by them in an ODI. India hit 19 sixes against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru and against New Zealand in Indore earlier this year.
1 - Number of higher ODI totals against New Zealand than India's 397 for 4 in Mumbai. The highest total against them is 408 for 9 by England in Birmingham in 2015.
2 - Number of times Tim Southee has conceded 100-plus runs in a ODI game, the first bowler to do so twice in this format. He had also conceded 105 runs against India in 2009 in Christchurch.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo