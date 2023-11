Gill, Siraj lead big Indian splash at the top of ICC ODI rankings

On the whole, the rankings reflect India's dominance at the World Cup so far where they have won eight out of eight league-stage matches so far, all by significant margins. Kohli (No. 2 behind de Kock) and Rohit Sharma (No. 5) have been their most prolific batters so far, but it's their bowling that has been truly blockbuster. None of them are in the top-three in the wicket-takers' list, but Shami (16 wickets in four games), Bumrah (15 in eight), Ravindra Jadeja (14 in eight), Kuldeep (12 in eight) and Siraj (ten in eight) have performed as a pack, and in their last three games, India have bowled out England for 129, Sri Lanka for 55, and South Africa for 83.