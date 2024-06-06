ICC working to improve quality of pitches at New York venue

The pitches have come in for criticism after the surfaces used for the first two games were extremely hard to bat on

In a statement on Thursday, a day after India and Ireland played their group game on an extremely difficult wicket, the ICC said "the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

Following the India-Ireland game, the pitch came in for heavy criticism from several former cricketers, with Andy Flower, an expert on ESPNcricinfo's Timeout show, saying it was "bordering on dangerous".