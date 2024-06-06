ICC working to improve quality of pitches at New York venue
The pitches have come in for criticism after the surfaces used for the first two games were extremely hard to bat on
The ICC has acknowledged that the two pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York have been substandard and are striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining T20 World Cup games at the venue.
In a statement on Thursday, a day after India and Ireland played their group game on an extremely difficult wicket, the ICC said "the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.
"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."
The first match played at the new venue in New York - a pop-up cricket stadium built in park land in the span of five months, with drop-in pitches made in Florida and transported there - was between South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 3. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 77 on pitch no. 1, and South Africa achieved the target only in 16.2 overs.
On June 5, India bowled Ireland out for 96 on pitch no. 4, and though they won by eight wickets two of their batters - Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant - suffered blows to the body. Rohit had to retire hurt after getting hit on his arm. Ireland's Harry Tector was also struck on the finger by a sharp bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah.
Following the India-Ireland game, the pitch came in for heavy criticism from several former cricketers, with Andy Flower, an expert on ESPNcricinfo's Timeout show, saying it was "bordering on dangerous".
Pitch no. 2 and 3 have not yet been used for games and it was observed that grass had been shaved off one of those surfaces. The New York venue is scheduled to host six more group games, including India versus Pakistan on June 9.