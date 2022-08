Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna part of India A squad to face New Zealand A

Also part of the squad are Rajat Patidar , who became the first Indian to score a century in an IPL knockout match; Ruturaj Gaikwad , who has been travelling with India's white-ball teams as back-up opener; KS Bharat , widely regarded as Rishabh Pant's understudy in Test cricket; and Sarfaraz Khan , the top run-getter in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy with 982 from nine innings.