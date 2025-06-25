Gill rues missed chances: 'We were looking at a target of around 435'

India captain Shubman Gill rued their missed chances with the bat and in the field after England chased 371 to claim a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

Gill said that India were looking to set England a target in excess of 400, but a second lower-order collapse in the match limited them to 364 in their second innings. India weren't sharp in the field either, dropping seven chances in the Test, including two in the final innings. Ben Duckett , who was dropped twice, made the most of those lives to score 149 off 170 balls, paving the way for England pulling off their second-highest chase in Test cricket.

"I think yesterday we were thinking that we're going to give [a target of] around 430, 435 and then declare," Gill said at the post-match presentation. "But unfortunately, I think our last six wickets scored around 20-25 [31] runs, which is never a good sign. But even today, I thought after their brilliant opening partnership, we did have our chances and just didn't go our way in this match."

In their first innings, India had lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs and in the second, they lost their last six wickets for 31 runs. Gill said that India are looking to avoid such collapses and improve in the field in the remaining four Test matches.

"Yes, that was something that we spoke about," Gill said. "But when you are out there in the middle, it happens so quickly. And I think it would be one of those things that we have to rectify in the upcoming matches.

"Chances don't come easy, especially on wickets like these, and we dropped quite a few catches. But I think we have got a young team, still a learning one and hopefully, in the next matches, we'll be able to improve on those aspects."

Ravindra Jadeja had some rough to work with on the final day, but could manage only one wicket, that of Ben Stokes , and ended with figures of 24-1-104-1. Duckett countered Jadeja with reverse-sweeps, picking him away for 38 off 38 balls, including five fours and a six. Gill felt that Jadeja had actually bowled well and suggested that the story might have been different had India held onto their chances.