Three players who haven't been Test regulars lately had a significant impact in India's Test win over WTC champions New Zealand in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, on his return to Test captaincy after a short break, spoke glowingly of all three of them as an away series looms in South Africa.

On Mayank Agarwal



Great application from Mayank. To play at this level for a long period of time, you need resilience, and you need character. And he has certainly shown that. We have all gone through these processes where we have had to make that impact performance at a very crucial stage, and he has done that. More than just feeling easy about himself as a batsman or as an individual, I think what this will do is build his character and help him be consistent for India moving forward.

On Mohammed Siraj

He is certainly someone who has a lot of skill and talent. You can see the way he bowls and puts in effort every spell that he bowls. It feels like he can pick you a couple of wickets every spell. That is a great boost for the team. Especially in difficult or challenging situations where there is a partnership there and wickets are not falling. You can rely on a guy like that to bowl three-four rapid overs and make something happen from the pitch. He has skill in his hand. He doesn't really bank on conditions, which can prove to be the difference in winning a Test and drawing it. If you look at the Lord's Test, even when the ball stopped swinging later on, he was able to get purchase form the wicket because of the skill he has in his hand and give us those breakthroughs which were very crucial because of the number of overs we had.

On Axar Patel



Axar is an all-round cricketer. His skillsets provide good balance to any team he plays for. Precisely why he has been performing so well in T20 format for so long and in Test cricket as well whenever he is given an opportunity. The good thing to see is he is adapting his game according to the needs of the format, which is a great sign. If he can keep his fitness levels up and if he can keep working on his game, he has potential to play for a long time. That's basically the need of the hour in today's cricket when we play so much cricket. If you can't keep your fitness levels up, it gets more and more difficult.