Jofra Archer was not considered for selection in England's fourth Test in India due to his ongoing right-elbow issue, the ECB have confirmed.

Archer bowled only five overs in the third Test, taking 1 for 24, after he had missed the second Test in Chennai following an injection to his elbow. He was rested during England's tour of Sri Lanka in January, and has bowled only 35.1 competitive overs in 2021.

His availability for the limited-overs leg of the tour, which starts on March 12 with the first T20I in Ahmedabad, is unclear at this stage. Archer's IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, will also be waiting anxiously for further updates.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course."

Archer suffered a stress fracture in his right elbow in South Africa in January 2020, which ruled him out of the limited-overs series, as well as the tour of Sri Lanka and the IPL, both of which were postponed.

Archer has worn a compression sleeve on his right arm throughout the 2020-21 winter, and while the ECB insisted that the injury which forced him to miss the second Test was unrelated to any previous injuries, his fitness seems to be an ongoing concern.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Ben Stokes is suffering from an upset stomach, after Paul Collingwood, England's assistant coach, and Daz Veness, the strength and conditioning coach were affected earlier this week.

Ben Stokes top-scored for England, despite feeling unwell BCCI

Stokes top-scored with 55 in England's first-innings total of 205 all out on Thursday, and opened the bowling alongside James Anderson in India's reply. "Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members the touring party," a statement said. "It is not expected to keep him off the field."

Collingwood played down the bug on Wednesday, describing it as "nothing you don't expect in these parts of the world".

"I certainly wouldn't want to divulge what it was like over a couple of days and I don't think that should make headlines at all," he said. "It is what it is and I feel much better."